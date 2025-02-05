Nigeria Immigration Service gets new spokesperson

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has appointed Assistant Comptroller of Immigration Akinsola Akinlabi as the new Service Public Relations Officer.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Principal Staff Officer to the NIS CG, Adedotun Aridegbe, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aridegbe explained that Akinlabi’s appointment followed the posting of the former SPRO, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration Kenneth Udo, as the Passport Control Officer, Akwa Ibom State Command.

He praised Akinlabi as a seasoned Immigration Officer who hails from Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Ilorin and a Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He has acquired extensive experience in various NIS Directorates, including Accounts and Finance, Protocol, Training and Staff Development, and Passport and Travel Documents.

Akinlabi has attended numerous specialised courses in Migration, Security, and Border Management.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Akinlabi joined the NIS on December 29, 2006, completing his Superintendent Basic Course at the Immigration Training School, Kano in December 2007.

Before his appointment, Akinlabi served as an Immigration Attaché at Nigeria’s Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands.

According to Aridegbe, his appointment takes effect immediately, and he is expected to use his experience to enhance the image of the Service globally.

