The management of the Nigeria Immigration Service says the Deputy Comptroller General, Floreta Anene, has retired from the service.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Muhammad Babandede, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, Sunday James on Tuesday in Abuja.

Babandede, who commended the retired DCG at the valedictory session organised by the service, described her as an integral member of the management team.

He said that she had contributed remarkably to the tremendous feats recorded by the service under his leadership.

“Anene is committed and resourceful. I appreciate her for the good work and the rest of the management staff for working as a team,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that until Anene’s retirement, she was the DCG of immigration in charge of Visa and Residency in the service.