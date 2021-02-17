The Taraba State Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Doris Theman, is dead.

The development was revealed in a statement by the Taraba State Deputy Comptroller of the NIS, H.K. Usman, on Tuesday.

Usman said Theman died on February 13.

Before her posting to Taraba State, she was the Comptroller ICT and worked with the Investigation Unit of the service in the Lagos State Command.

She reported to the Taraba State Command as the Comptroller of the service on March 10, 2020.

Theman will be laid to rest on Friday at the Baptist Church, Garki Area II, Abuja.

