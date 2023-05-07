Nigeria hosts African First Ladies to 10th General Assembly

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, will on Monday host other African First Ladies to a 10th General Assembly Summit of the African First Ladies Peace Mission in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by the Head of Information in the First Lady’s office, Suleiman Haruna, on Saturday.

Haruna said the First Lady would also use the opportunity to inaugurate the newly constructed headquarters of the mission along Airport Road in Abuja.

He said the event, expected to commence on Monday and end on Tuesday, is expected to witness the arrival of former and serving first ladies from different African countries.

According to him, the event is expected to host representatives from the United Nations, members of the diplomatic corps, African Union and Economic Community of West African States.