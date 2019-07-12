Okwudilichukwu Menyei, the coach Stallion Hockey Club of Lagos, on Friday in Abuja said Nigeria Hockey is set to grow to the next level.

Menyei said this to News Agency of Nigeria while reviewing the training for Hockey coaches and officials in Abuja.

According to him, the training organised by the Nigeria Hockey Federation has changed the level of Hockey in the country.

He said that the training was organised to develop the sport in the country.

He said: “The federation has done a good thing by organising this training for coaches and umpires.

“The training is very impactful to all participants.

“We learnt different aspects of coaching, umpiring and officiating and now have rated personnel to carry out this assignment at different levels.

“We have been impacted on coaching levels one for secondary schools coaching and level two for club coaching, level one umpires for Juniors and level two for tournament officiating.

“Technical level one for the technical aspects of the game and developers course to raise trainers and educators that can continue impacting officials trained.”

Okwudilichukwu further said that the federation needed funds to organise grassroots programmes for each geopolitical zone in the country.

He said: “We need private organisations to support us in our various programmes; no plan can succeed without adequate funding.

“These courses and facilitators’ expenses have gulped some money, without which we couldn’t achieve anything.

“The federation gave out development sticks to different states to go catch them young in their regions.

“With the training I am now an FIH (International Hockey Federation) Developer with a dream to keep growing the game of hockey in Nigeria and abroad.”