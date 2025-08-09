Nigeria has lost a patriot in Audu Ogbeh — Tinubu

‎President Bola Tinubu has expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Chief Audu Ogbeh, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, describing him as a great patriot.

‎‎Ogbeh, 78, died peacefully on Saturday, according to a statement from his family.

‎In a condolence message by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu sympathised with the government and people of Benue State.

‎‎The president also extended his condolences to Ogbeh’s family, friends, and political associates.

‎Ogbeh, served Nigeria in several administrations, including as Minister of Communications in the Second Republic and later as Minister of Agriculture under President Muhammadu Buhari.

‎Tinubu praised Ogbeh’s deep intellect and his ability to craft solutions to complex national issues.

‎He noted that Ogbeh began his political career in the 1970s as a legislator and was a founding member of the All Progressives Congress.

‎“Chief Audu Ogbeh was a patriot whose wisdom, dedication, and pursuit of progress left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political landscape.”

‎”He was always ready with facts and figures to support his propositions. The nation will sorely miss his insightful perspectives and wealth of experience,” Tinubu said.

‎The president prayed that the Almighty God will receive the departed’s soul, and comfort his family.

