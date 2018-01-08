Nigeria has been in reverse gear since Buhari took over – Ben Murray-Bruce

The representative of Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, said Nigeria has been in reverse gear since the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress took over on May 29, 2015.

Murray-Bruce said this on his Twitter handle, adding that this can only lead to a crash.

He equally said this cannot take the country to its destination.

He said owing to the attitude of the government in blaming the past government, about 10 million Nigerians have lost their jobs.

He said the remaining one year and five months left for the government will be critical.

Murray-Bruce tweeted: “We have wasted the last 2 and a half years blaming the past and as a result close to 10 million Nigerians have lost their jobs. What we do with the remaining 1 and a half years is critical. We can never get to our destination by driving in reverse. Instead we will get an accident.”