Nigeria fully introduces e-Visa, digital entry system

Nigeria has introduced the fully digital e-Visa regime and an automated landing and exit card system as part of major reforms under Nigeria’s 2025 Visa Policy.

This was contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Akinsola Akinlabi, on Friday.

The NIS said the initiative was a collaboration between it and the Federal Ministry of Interior.

The service said the new development aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and took effect from May 1, 2025.

It added that the e-Visa application system is an end-to-end online platform designed to enhance national security, streamline application processes, and eliminate visa-on-arrival arrangements.

It said: “The new e-Visa platform introduces 13 categories under the Short Visit Visa (SVV) class.

“The full details are available on the official portal: https://evisa.immigration.gov.ng.”

The NIS said that applications would be processed within 48 hours or less, and successful applicants would receive e-Visas and QR codes via their registered email addresses.

The service also announced that the Visa on Arrival policy would be discontinued from May 1, 2025, and that visas issued under that policy remain valid only until May 30, 2025.

The service said the e-Visas were non-extendable, urging applicants to apply for visas that best match the duration and purpose of their visit.

It said: “The new policy also introduces strict overstay penalties, effective September 1, 2025 and a daily fine of $15 will apply for all overstays.

“Foreigners who overstay for three months and above will incur a $15/day fine and a five-year entry ban.

“Also, those who overstay for one year and above will face the same fine plus permanent blacklisting from entering Nigeria.

“In addition to the e-Visa rollout, the government is replacing the manual embarkation and disembarkation forms with a fully automated landing and exit card system, available at: https://lecard.immigration.gov.ng.

“All inbound passengers, except Nigerians, are required to complete the electronic landing card online before boarding, while outbound passengers must complete the exit card before departure.”

The NIS explained that the exit card system was synchronised with the Visa Processing Centre to enforce penalties, including automatic visa bans for non-compliance.

To ease the transition, it said, a three-month window period from May 1 to August 1, 2025 has been granted.

The NIS said: “During this period, foreigners currently residing in Nigeria with expired visas may return to their home countries without incurring any penalties.

“We urge all stakeholders to comply with the revised immigration policies and timelines.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains committed to implementing a more efficient, transparent, and secure immigration system that aligns with global best practices.”

