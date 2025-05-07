Nigeria First Policy: Set example, replace your Escalade with Innoson, Atiku tells Tinubu

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to embrace his administration’s Nigeria First Policy by trading his Escalade for Innoson, Nord or any made-in-Nigeria car.

Atiku, in a statement issued Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said the gesture would boost local industry more effectively than countless policy documents.

On Monday, the Federal Executive Council approved the Nigeria First policy aimed at prioritising local goods and services in government procurement.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the decision after the FEC meeting in Abuja, noting that the policy would be formalised through an executive order.

“This policy means Nigeria comes first in all procurement processes; no foreign goods or devices that are already being produced locally will be procured without a clear and justified reason,” Idris said.

“Now this seeks to foster a new business culture that will be bold, confident, but also very, very Nigerian.

“It aims at making the government invest in our people and our industries by changing how the government spends money, how we procure, and how we also build our economy,” the minister added.

Reacting, the former vice president said the administration must move beyond declarations to concrete actions.

Atiku stated that the practice of travelling abroad for medical treatment while advocating for self-reliance should come to an end.

He urged President Tinubu, as the advocate of the “Nigeria First” policy, to set an example by undergoing all his future medical check-ups at healthcare facilities within Nigeria.

The statement reads, “The Tinubu administration’s latest Nigeria First mantra, paraded through the Federal Executive Council, is nothing but another tired PR stunt—designed to deceive, not deliver.

“Nigerians have grown weary of hollow speeches. If this government is truly serious about local content and economic patriotism, it must start at the very top.

“We challenge President Tinubu to stop the noise and trade in his beloved Escalade for an Innoson, Nord or any made-in-Nigeria car.

“That single act will do more to promote the local industry than a thousand policy memos.

“Let’s see the ministers—those shameless Rolls-Royce connoisseurs—sweat it out in Nigerian-made vehicles, too. Or is Nigeria First only for the masses?”

Atiku further stated that Nigeria needs genuine dedication, not this ongoing pretence.

It continued, “And speaking of double standards, it’s time Mr. President shelves his love affair with Paris and London.

“If he’s serious about patriotism, his next vacation should be at Obudu Cattle Ranch, Yankari Game Reserve, or Erin Ijesha Waterfalls.

“Nigeria is beautiful—unless, of course, the President thinks otherwise.

“More importantly, the era of jetting off for medical tourism while preaching self-reliance must end.

“We demand that President Tinubu—champion of “Nigeria First”—conduct all future medical check-ups at LUTH, National Hospital Abuja, UCH Ibadan, or even the #41 billion Naira Akwa Ibom world-class hospital built by an uncommon transformer, in Uyo.

“If these hospitals are good enough for ordinary Nigerians, they should be good enough for their Commander-in-Chief. Anything less is sheer hypocrisy.

“This government’s addiction to foreign luxuries while demanding sacrifice from suffering Nigerians is the height of insincerity.

“True leadership isn’t photo-ops or soundbites—it’s setting the tone by example.”

