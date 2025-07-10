Nigeria, EU unveil €20m initiative to boost museum partnerships, creative industries

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the European Union have unveiled a landmark €20 million initiative aimed at strengthening partnerships between museums and promoting the growth of film festivals and digital creative industries.

The agreement was announced on Thursday during a courtesy visit by a high-level EU delegation led by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, to the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, in Abuja.

The initiative, described as a strategic move to harness Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, is expected to stimulate economic growth, foster national unity, and generate employment, particularly in the expanding creative sector.

“Culture is central to civilization and growth. We must harness our rich cultural heritage to drive economic growth, create jobs, and promote national unity,” the Minister stated.

She also disclosed plans to produce a “Unity Song” featuring prominent Nigerian artists as part of broader efforts to use music as a tool for national cohesion and addressing security challenges.

The meeting highlighted the critical role of international cultural exchange in national development.

Discussions also focused on hosting a Creative Economy Summit to bring stakeholders together, streamline initiatives, and foster strategic investment and innovation in the creative sector.

Barrister Musawa stressed the need for data-driven policy formulation, emphasizing the importance of cultural data mapping to guide impactful interventions and ensure efficient allocation of resources.

Both the Nigerian government and EU partners reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in the cultural space, with a focus on capacity building, digital skills development, and aligning projects with global standards tailored to Nigeria’s unique realities.

The €20 million cultural partnership marks a new chapter in Nigeria-EU relations, underscoring culture’s growing role as a pillar of sustainable economic development.

