The Federal Government and envoys of the European Union on Friday in Abuja met to resolve the issue of access to airspace following the ban on some airlines by the Nigerian government.

The meeting is coming after the Federal Government opened its airspace on September 5.

The Federal Government had banned some airlines, which included Lufthansa, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the closed door meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said it was at the instance of the EU envoys.

Onyeama said the meeting also discussed the issue of access to European space of passengers coming from Nigeria, stating that the Nigerian side was very keen on knowing what exactly applied to Nigerians.

He further said there was obviously some misinformation, which made the situation altogether not very clear.

He said: “We understand that this has created some concerns and tensions.

“So we are here to listen to each other, diplomatically and politely and in a friendly manner to try and see how we can begin to resolve outstanding issues of concern on either side.

“So, what we have asked the European side to let us have is the detailed information on Nigerians that can access European space from Nigeria.

“So, which category of Nigerians can in this present time and with the release and restrictions announced by the EU are affected?

“Who are the people considered on essential travel?

“And what chances does an average Nigerian have to visit a European country from here?

“So, to give us that information so that every Nigerian will be in a position to know whether they can access the European space irrespective of the fact whether they have a visa or no visa.

“There are a lot of Nigerians who have long-term visas, two-year Schengen visa and so forth and clearly, not all of them are able or have to write now as it stand, to enter Europe.

“So, we want to have that information.”

Onyeama also said the Nigerian side decided and pointed out that just as the EU reviews its policies every two weeks, the Nigerian Government is also doing same and also look into the policies during the meetings of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria, said the availability of flights from Europe to Nigeria was very essential due to the ongoing collaboration between the EU and Nigeria.

Karlsen also said the EU appealed to its partners on the Nigerian side to reconsider the possibility of having agai, some of the larger air carriers from Europe flying with Nigeria.

He added that Nigeria was never picked out, even as he said there was never a ban against flights coming from Nigeria to Europe.

He said: “Nigeria was never picked out.

“There was never a ban against flights coming from Nigeria to Europe.

“There was never, as I see it, a retaliation or reciprocity at play here.

“Merely what Europe has done is exactly the same that Nigeria has done, namely: looking at very carefully what essential groups of people should come in a time of crisis.

“And how can we provide protocols to handle that in terms of testing and isolation, if needed?”

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said Europe is the strongest partner of Nigeria as far as the aviation sector is concerned.

Sirika said whatever was done was not targeted at the EU and was subject to review.

NAN reports that in attendance from the Nigerian side were the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Minister of State, Health, Senator Olurunnimbe Mamora; and National Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu.

The EU delegation included the Ambassadors of Germany, Netherlands and France.