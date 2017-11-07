Nigeria elected vice chairman of UN anti-corruption body

Nigeria has been elected Vice Chairman of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission disclosed this in a statement by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday.

Uwujaren said the election took place at the 7th Session of UNCAC, which opened on Monday in Vienna, the capital of Austria.

The election, according to him, was ratified by all the African countries participating in the five-day conference.

He quoted the President of the session, Thelma Aldana, as saying that the feat was a boost to Nigeria’s efforts at nipping corruption in the bud.

“It is an election well deserved. Nigeria has demonstrated remarkable determination in the fight against corruption, and the election into this exalted position is therefore a boost,” Aldana said.

COSP, the main policy-making body of UNCAC, supports states parties and signatories in their implementation of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

It also gives policy guidance to UNODC to develop and implement anti-corruption activities.

Uwujaren listed issues discussed at Monday’s proceedings to include understanding the links between corruption and violent extremism and citizens engagement in fighting against corruption.

He said Nigeria’s delegation to the forum was led by the Nigerian Ambassador to Austria, Vivian Okeke.

Members of the delegation include Akabogun Chinwuba, Acting Under Secretary, Regions and International Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the EFCC.