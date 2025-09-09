Nigeria draw World Cup qualifier with South Africa

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, leaving both sides with a point in their World Cup qualifying group.
