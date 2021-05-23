The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has said Nigeria deserves a new constitution and not the review of the old one being undertaken by the National Assembly.

The Christian body stated this in a statement by its National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke; National Secretary, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu; and National Legal Adviser, Funmi Quadri (SAN).

The body bemoaned that the existing 1999 Constitution is fraught with irregularities that are not helpful to the growth of the country.

It described the 1999 Constitution anti-people and faulty.

It said: “We declare that the present Constitution is not a people’s constitution and does not, in any way, reflect the aspirations and yearnings of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the people of Nigeria.

“PFN is firmly of the view that the review process by amending a segment of the constitution might just be an exercise in futility that cannot meet the expectation of the people.

“We stand with the different groups and people across the length and breadth of Nigeria in rejecting the 1999 Constitution and maintain that it cannot deliver a framework for good governance.

“We do not see the ongoing process of ‘proposed alteration to the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999’ achieving the objectives of restructuring Nigeria, as desired and canvassed by millions of Nigerians and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

“PFN demands a new Constitution coming as per other matters coming under paragraph 17 of the public notice that will guarantee a truly Federalist structure for the good and prosperity of all Nigerians.”