Nigeria debunks US claim of targeted killings of Christians

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has debunked claims of targeted killings of Christians in the country, describing them as misleading and aimed at influencing foreign governments, particularly the United States, to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

The ministry, in a press statement on Friday signed by its acting spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, stated that while the Federal Government acknowledges the security challenges in the country, these incidents are not religiously motivated or targeted at any particular faith group.

It emphasized that insurgency and banditry in the predominantly Muslim northern region of Nigeria are not directed at any specific religious community.

Recall that the US Congress reports have previously expressed concerns about religious freedom in Nigeria, leading to the country’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern in the past.

However, the Nigerian government has consistently refuted such claims, asserting that the security challenges are complex and not rooted in religious persecution.

The ministry noted that Nigeria is a multiethnic and multireligious nation with a long history of peaceful coexistence between people of different faiths.

It reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting all citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or gender.

It further explained that the ongoing security challenges stem from criminality, terrorism, and communal clashes, particularly conflicts between farmers and herders, which have been exacerbated by climate change, population growth, and competition over land resources.

These issues, the statement emphasized, do not amount to systematic religious persecution.

The statement outlined the measures President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration took to address security concerns, including deploying security forces across conflict-prone areas, enhanced intelligence gathering, and cooperation between security agencies.

It also highlighted community engagement initiatives aimed at fostering peace and reconciliation.

While noting the progress made in curbing banditry and insurgency, The statement noted that recent military operations had significantly weakened criminal groups.

It further mentioned implementing kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, combining military action with dialogue and economic reforms to address the root causes of insecurity.

According to the statement, As part of long-term efforts to resolve conflicts linked to land use, the government has established a Ministry of Livestock Development and appointed a Special Adviser and Coordinator on Livestock Reforms to oversee sustainable solutions for pastoral farming.

This, it said, is crucial in reducing land disputes between farmers and herders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the international community to verify information before making statements that could escalate tensions within Nigeria.

It called on the media, civil society organizations, and foreign partners to refrain from spreading unverified claims that could undermine national unity and stability.

The statement also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to freedom of religion and interfaith harmony, adding that the government would continue to work with religious leaders and stakeholders to promote peace.

“Nigeria remains a beacon of religious tolerance and coexistence in Africa and is committed to preserving this heritage,” the statement read.

The ministry emphasized that while the government welcomes constructive dialogue and support from the international community in addressing security challenges, it rejects any attempt to misrepresent the situation, distort narratives, or sow division among Nigerians

