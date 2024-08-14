Nigeria Customs Service leads efforts to minimise pangs of hunger

It is not often that a leader successfully maintains a delicate balance between the nation’s challenging economic concerns and calls for better governance.

At a joint security forces press briefing against the backdrop of the recent nationwide protests, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi offered succor to the citizens while affirming the sacred mandate of the Service.

He said pointedly: “One of the things the President has done is cushion the effect of food inflation by suspending custom duties and taxes on imported food items for a period of time and we believe that when this is fully implemented, it will help bring down the cost of food items in the market.”

The Comptroller-General’s words resonate a deep understanding of the intricate relationship between effective customs operations and national economic concerns. Despite an aggressive policy of revenue generation, the service was not oblivious of its social responsibility in times of national emergencies!

Indeed, Adeniyi reminded the citizens that since imported foods constituted a relatively large proportion of foods consumed in the country, it might take a while for the imported foods to arrive and might also take some time for the Ministry of Finance to work out the guidelines. He nevertheless made the point that the nation’s economic problems were being addressed through intersecting of fiscal policies of government and a number of strategic interventions from ministries, departments and agencies.

Adeniyi appealed to the citizens to be a bit patient because some of the items arriving at the ports would “be cleared without customs duties and taxes.” He said that these strategies were “designed to make essential goods more accessible to Nigerians.” This reflects a proactive approach to addressing immediate economic concerns while maintaining the integrity of customs operations.

In the estimation of the NCS, Nigerians would not have to wait too long because there had been a concerted effort at addressing hunger through the distribution of food grains which was released to all the states across the federation from the National Strategic Reserve about a month ago.

The NCS’ commitment to addressing food inflation is part of a larger governmental strategy aimed at stabilizing prices and ensuring food security.

By suspending customs duties on essential food imports, the government hopes to mitigate the impact of inflation on vulnerable populations. It is a clear testament that economic stabilization is a major pivot of development being promoted by NCS.

Prior to the August uprising, the NCS under the pivot of Adeniyi, had positioned itself as a responsive corporate institution, embodying a dynamic organization that understands its multifaceted role in maintaining national security and promoting economic stability. In the past 14 months, the service has showcased an unwavering commitment to its core mandates: revenue collection, trade facilitation, and societal protection. This commitment has never been more evident than in recent initiatives aimed at combating smuggling and enhancing border security, especially in a time when the nation grapples with economic challenges and civil unrest.

Effective Border Patrol and Revenue Maximization

Like a sore thump, fuel smuggling has defied different remedies. Relatively cheaper, or subsidized fuel, has created a lucrative black market for smugglers, resulting in substantial economic losses for the nation and creating shortages that affect everyday citizens. Smugglers have become increasingly sophisticated, employing various tactics such as hidden compartments in vehicles, bribery of border officials, and utilizing unmapped routes to funnel petrol out of Nigeria. This illegal trade has not only deprived the country of vital resources but poses significant risks to border security and overall economic stability.

In response to these challenges, the NCS has ramped up its efforts in patrolling Nigeria's extensive borders; launching Operation Whirlwind, a comprehensive nationwide operation designed to combat the illegal exportation of petroleum products, and ensure that Nigerians benefit fully from fuel price deregulation while defending the national currency and dismantling smuggling cartels.

“Economic saboteurs must be brought to justice. Over the years, we have rebuilt the service to an enviable height; our revenue is increasing, and our targets have also increased. However, if we do not significantly impact the Nigerian economy, we must do better,” said Adeniyi while reviewing his first year in office. His words reflect a deep understanding of the intricate relationship between effective customs operations and national prosperity.

The focus on revenue maximization was also instrumental in enhancing the government's financial capacity to address pressing societal needs. By increasing revenue collection through effective enforcement of customs duties and taxes, the NCS plays a vital role in funding essential public services and infrastructure development. This financial backbone is particularly crucial as the nation navigates economic challenges exacerbated by global market fluctuations and domestic unrest.

Furthermore, community engagement plays a crucial role in the NCS'strategy. By fostering relationships with local communities, the NCS taps into valuable information and insights that can aid in identifying smuggling routes and activities. Adeniyi has consistently urged community members to report suspicious activities, emphasizing that their involvement is vital for the success of the operation. This collaborative spirit not only empowers citizens but fosters a sense of shared responsibility for the nation’s security and economic well-being.

Global Recognition

Recently, the service received a commendation from the World Customs Organisation, Regional Office for Capacity Building, East and Southern Africa for its exceptional performance under Adeniyi. In a letter of commendation by its Director Larry Liza, the organisation lauded NCS’s remarkable 74% growth in revenue over the last one year, marking a significant milestone in customs administration.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi and the Nigeria Customs Service for achieving a 74% growth in revenue in the last year. This outstanding feat has not gone unnoticed and stands as a testament to your dedication and effective leadership,” stated Larry Liza.

The WCO highlighted the NCS’ exemplary achievements across various fronts, including revenue collection, trade facilitation, societal protection, and stakeholder collaboration.

“Under Comptroller-General Adeniyi’s guidance, the Nigeria Customs Service has demonstrated commendable resilience and innovation, particularly in streamlining operations and enforcing critical directives for the benefit of the nation,” remarked Larry Liza.

“We applaud the NCS’s proactive measures against smuggling and other illicit activities, which have reinforced border security and contributed to Nigeria’s economic stability.

“We continue to draw inspiration from Comptroller-General Adeniyi’s leadership, which transcends borders and exemplifies excellence in customs management. Our congratulations extend to his team, stakeholders, and the entire nation of Nigeria,” added Larry Liza.

The WCO’s recognition underscores the global impact of Nigeria’s Customs reforms and reinforces its commitment to learning from and supporting successful strategies in customs administration.

Future Directions and Challenges

Adeniyi has emphasized the importance of continuous improvement in service delivery. His position: “Our dedication and loyalty must not be compromised. There will be serious consequences for those who act against this mission. There is zero tolerance for sabotage.” This commitment to excellence and accountability is essential for maintaining public trust and ensuring the effectiveness of customs operations.

Moreover, the NCS aims to strengthen its partnerships with international customs organizations and regional bodies to enhance its capacity to combat smuggling on a broader scale. By sharing best practices, intelligence, and resources with other countries, the NCS can better address the transnational nature of smuggling networks that threaten Nigeria’s economic stability.

Matter of fact, the Nigeria Customs Service is not merely a regulatory body; it is a vital player in the nation's quest for economic stability and security.

Through its proactive measures, collaborative efforts, and commitment to addressing pressing economic concerns, the NCS is making significant strides in combating smuggling and fostering a safer and more secure environment for its citizens.

The ongoing challenges posed by smuggling and economic unrest require a sustained and adaptive approach, and the NCS is well-positioned to meet these challenges head-on. As Nigeria continues to navigate its complex socio-economic landscape, the NCS remains a steadfast guardian of the nation’s resources and a crucial partner in building a prosperous future for all Nigerians.

