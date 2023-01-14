Nigeria cursed with bad leaders – Fr Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka has revealed that Nigeria is under a curse.

Mbaka said Nigeria is cursed with bad leadership.

Delivering his first sermon at the Adoration ground on Friday, Mbaka said God has blessed Nigeria with everything despite the curse.

“Nigeria is blessed with everything but cursed with bad leadership,” he said.

On his return from the monastery abroad, the priest said 2023 is a year of favour and prayed that his congregation would not labour in vain.

The fiery Catholic priest was transferred out of Adoration ministry after months of suspension.

The Catholic Bishop Enugu diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, had on June 3, 2022, banned Fr Mbaka, from commenting on partisan politics.

Shortly after the initial ban was lifted, Mbaka violated the political neutrality and went into verbal attack on Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, describing him as a “stingy man”.

Following outrage and condemnation that trailed the attack on the Labour Party flag-bearer, the Bishop issued a pastoral injunction on attendance to Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu and enjoined all Catholics to stop visiting the ministry till further notice.

However, last week, hundreds of Mbaka’s followers trooped out on the road to welcome his return to Adoration.