A Deputy Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, John Mrabure, has been appointed as acting Comptroller General of the Service.

He takes over from Comptroller-General Ja’afaru Ahmed, after the expiration of his twice extended tenure.

Mrabure, who until his appointment was in charge of the Human Resource Directorate of the NCoS, became a DCG in July 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari approved the promotion of 10 senior officials of the paramilitary agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

President Muhammadu Buhari had extended the tenure of Ahmed for one year from July 21, 2019 to July 21, 2020.

This was before the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, gave him another six months extension, which expired on January 21, 2021.

The tenure of Ahmed witnessed innovative reforms in the prison service, including human rights compliance, infrastructural development and welfare of staff and inmates.

PRNigeria gathered that Aregbesola approved the acting appointment of Mrabure as the most senior officer in the service.

Aregbesola is the Chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, which oversees the Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service and Federal Fire Service.

Meanwhile, the pull-out ceremony for the outgoing CG is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2021 at the NCS Headquarters in Abuja.