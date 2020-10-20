The Nigeria Correctional Service in Oyo State has beefed up security around its facilities to forestall jail break as a result of the #EndSARS protests.

The Public Relations Officer of the service in the state, Anjorin Olanrewaju, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Olanrewaju said the state of insecurity in the country due to the protest had made the command to solicit more support from other security agencies in the state and stationed them around the correctional facilities in the state.

He said: “With the insecurity around the country, we have made and solicited support from all the security agencies in the state like the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Security and the Nigerian Army to beef up security in the facilities.

“There is enough security in the yard and there is no problem.”

Speaking on why the inmates were not brought to the court for the continuation of their trial, Olanrewaju said it was a decision by the service and the court in order not to run into the protesters and avoid unnecessary crisis.

NAN also reports that all the criminal cases slated for Tuesday were adjourned because the inmates were not brought to the court by the service.

The prisons spokesman said: “The decision not to take the inmates to the court was not the sole decision of the correctional service.

“The court also approved that they should not be brought to the court.”

Meanwhile, the major roads have been blocked by the #EndSARS protesters to prevent vehicular movement.

