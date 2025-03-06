Nigeria congratulates Ghana on 68th independence anniversary

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended its warm congratulations to the Republic of Ghana on the occasion of its 68th Independence Anniversary.

This was contained in a statement by the Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, conveyed the country’s best wishes to Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Ablakwa.

As Ghana celebrates 68 years of independence, Nigeria joined a host of nations in recognising the remarkable progress and achievements of its neighbor in strengthening its democracy, fostering economic growth, and promoting peace and stability within the West African region.

Ghana’s journey since gaining independence in 1957 has been described as a source of inspiration not only for Nigeria but for the entire African continent.

The statement also highlighted the long-standing friendship and bilateral ties between Nigeria and Ghana, which are based on shared history, cultural affinity, and a mutual vision for a prosperous and united Africa.

Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to further enhancing cooperation with Ghana in key areas such as trade, education, security, and regional integration.

Both nations are expected to continue their collaboration on critical issues within the Economic Community of West African States platform and in pursuit of the goals of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

FG also expressed its hope for continued peace, prosperity, and success for the government and people of Ghana in their future endeavours.

