The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 34 new positive cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

The latest cases are from Lagos, Kano, Kastina, Delta and Niger States.

This brings the number of infections in the country rises to 407.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, on Wednesday said the 34 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded as follows: Lagos, 18; Kano, 12; Katsina, 2; Delta, 1; and Niger, 1.

According to the NCDC, as at 11:20pm on April 15, there are 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in 20 states in Nigeria, while 128 have been discharged and 12 deaths recorded.

As of 11:20 p.m, April 15, Nigeria has 267 Active Cases with 128 treated and discharged.

Majority of the active cases are in a stable condition.

As it stands: Lagos has a total of 232 positive cases, while the FCT and Osun have 58 and 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively.

Others are Ogun, 9; Edo. 15; Oyo, 11; Bauchi, 6; Kaduna, 6; Akwa Ibom, 6; Katsina, 7; Kwara, 4; Ondo, 3; Delta, 4; Kano, 16; Enugu, 2; Ekiti, 2; Rivers, 2; Benue, 1; Niger, 2; and Anambra, 1.