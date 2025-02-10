Nigeria condoles with Namibia over passing of founding president

Nigeria has expressed its condolences to the government and people of Namibia over the passing of Dr. Sam Nujoma, the founding president of the southern African country.

Nujoma, a revolutionary leader and key figure in Namibia’s liberation struggle from South African rule, died at the age of 95 on Saturday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, in a statement on Sunday described Nujoma as a towering figure in the struggle for Africa’s liberation and unity.

Tuggar in the statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, Acting spokesperson for the ministry, extolled Nujoma’s virtues as one who guided the country upon the pathway to independence.

He said: “The revolutionary leader who guided Namibia to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990 and subsequently, served as its first president for 15 years reportedly passed away peacefully on Saturday night in the nation’s capital, Windhoek.

“The departed elder statesman was a visionary leader, a Pan-Africanist and a relentless freedom fighter who dedicated his life to the emancipation of Namibia from colonial rule.

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality and self-determination not only shaped the destiny of Namibia, but also inspired generations of Africans in the fight against oppression and injustice.

“As the pioneer President, Nujoma laid the foundation for a nation built on the principles of democracy, reconciliation and development.

“His leadership set the country on a path of peace and progress, earning him the respect and admiration of the international community.”

According to Tuggar, Nigeria shares in the grief of Namibian brothers and sisters such moment of profound loss.

He said: “We remember Nujoma as a true friend of Nigeria, steadfast ally in pursuing African solidarity and cooperation; his legacy as a freedom fighter and statesman will forever remain source of inspiration for the continent.

“Therefore, in this time of mourning, Nigeria stands in solidarity with the people of Namibia and reaffirms our commitment to strengthening bonds of friendship, and partnership between our two nations.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Nujoma, who had served as Namibia’s first democratically elected president from 1990 to 2005, prioritised national unity, implemented policy of reconciliation that encouraged white Namibians to remain in the country, and contributed to the country’s economic growth.

