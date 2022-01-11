Nigeria commits to pay off $28.7m capital arrears in Shelter Afrique

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has pledged to pay the full capital arrear of $28.7 million in Shelter Afrique.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, disclosed at a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was with Shelter Afrique Group Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Chimphondah, in Abuja.

The Minister further disclosed that the payment will be made in four instalments, starting January 2022.

In September 2020, the pan African housing development financier received $$9.4 million from Nigeria.

The contribution moved Nigeria to become the second largest shareholding in the organisation with 13.27 per cent of the shareholding, behind Kenya with 17.78 per cent and ahead of the AfDB at 12.83 per cent.

Lauding the government of Nigeria for its show of confidence in the institution and a stamp of approval for the organisation’s financial turnaround, Chimphondah said: “This is a major milestone which is set to propel Nigeria to become the largest shareholder in Shelter-Afrique when the country meets its capital commitment.

“This is a strong testament of the strong shareholder commitment and support of the Shelter Afrique Board and Management.”

Housing Bond

Shelter Afrique is planning to raise N250 billion Bond ($500million) in 2022 to support its affordable housing projects in Nigeria.

The Company is set to commence the road shows with prospective investors in January 2022 and expected to conclude fundraising by end of February.

Chimphondah said: “Shelter Afrique has embarked on a defined strategy of developing and deepening local capital markets so that access to local currency which is competitively priced can be made available to Nigerian Developers from the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Large Developers and Tier 1 and Tier 2 Banks and Primary Mortgage Lenders.

“The significance of this is that Shelter-Afrique will have been successful in dealing with the foreign exchange exposure risks that have crippled many African countries caused by the weakening of local African currencies against hard currencies such as the United States Dollar and the British Pound Sterling.”

Thanking Ahmed for supporting the Bond Issue by the approvals received on critical waivers from the Ministry of Finance, Chimphondah noted that Nigeria was a critical and strategic market for Shelter Afrique, adding that the fund realised from the bond issue will go a long way in address affordable housing shortage in the country, now estimated at 17 Million Units against the continent’s 56 million units.

He said: “As a response to addressing this housing shortage, Shelter Afrique will implement a transformative strategy that will crowd in additional capital funding into the low cost large scale affordable housing market in a commercially viable manner.”