Nigeria commiserates with Catholic Church over Pope Francis’ passing

The Federal Government has expressed condolences to the Catholic Church over the passing of Pope Francis.

The Pope passed away on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, conveyed the government’s sympathy in a statement issued by Kimiebi Ebienfa, sSpokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday in Abuja.

Tuggar said, “The Nigerian government expresses profound sorrow at the passing of Pope Francis, who departed this life on April 21, at the age of 88 years.

“The Holy Father was a global moral leader whose papacy was marked by humility, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to peace, social justice, and the dignity of all people.”

“Nigeria commiserates with the Catholic Church in the country and joins the international community, particularly the Catholic faithful worldwide, in mourning this immense loss.

“Pope Francis’ deep concern for the marginalised, including refugees, the poor, and victims of conflict, resonated strongly in Nigeria, where his calls for interreligious harmony and solidarity were a beacon of hope amid challenges.”

Tuggar also highlighted the Pope’s 2022 apology for the Church’s role in colonial injustices, including the suffering of indigenous peoples, calling it a powerful example of reconciliation.

He commended the pontiff’s advocacy for peace in Africa and other conflict areas, reflecting his universal pastoral mission.

“In this moment of grief, Nigeria extends heartfelt condolences to the Vatican, the Catholic Church, and the Argentine people, who gifted the world this extraordinary pontiff.

“We pray for the repose of his soul and trust that his legacy of mercy, dialogue, and care for our common home will endure,” he said.

