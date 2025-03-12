Nigeria, China move to explore cultural exchange opportunities

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has expressed the desire of China to engage in cultural exchange with Nigeria to explore new economic opportunities.

Dunhai disclosed this when he met with Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the exchange will, among others, allow Nigerian artistes to tap into the Chinese market which now demands for Nigerian music.

The Chinese ambassador highlighted numerous areas of untapped opportunities which will be of economic benefit to both countries including partnerships on training and capacity building, as well as offline and online training programs to enhance tourism promotion.

“China would like to explore opportunities for cultural exchange, allowing Nigerian artists to tap into the Chinese market, where there is a growing demand for Nigerian music.

“We are committed to strengthening ties between our two nations in various areas of interest.”

“I believe that this partnership will unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and cultural exchange, and I look forward to working together to make it a success,” Dunhai said.

Also discussed was collaboration in the areas of tech development, including animation, incubation programs for young creatives, and streamlined visa processes for stakeholders in tourism and the creative sectors.

In her remarks, Musawa welcomed the partnership proposal, assuring China of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to expanding bilateral ties and economic growth.

She said, “I am delighted to welcome China’s interest in partnering with Nigeria to develop our tourism and creative sectors.

“This partnership will not only boost our economy but also foster cultural exchange and understanding between our nations.

“The ministry will prioritize infrastructural development and will sustain its policy drive towards revamping tourism sites in the country such as Yankari Game Reserve, Obudu Ranch Resorts, Tinapa, Evin-Ijesha Water Fountain, amongst others, taking a cue from beautiful and scenic tourist sites in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Mexico and other parts of the world, most of which can be replicated in Nigeria.”

Post Views: 4