President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the anniversary of the 50 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China.

The congratulatory message of Jinping to Buhari was made available to newsmen by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Jinping, the past 50 years have recorded good momentum of development, fruitful results, cooperation and closed coordination across all sectors.

He said: “On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will like to on behalf of the government and people of China extend to your Excellency and the friendly Nigerian government and people, the warmest and best wishes.

“The past half a century witnessed the increasing consolidation of China-Nigeria traditional friendship, fruitful results of the practical cooperation, and close coordination in international and regional affairs.

“In recent years, China-Nigeria strategic partnership has enjoyed a good momentum of development, which effectively improved the well-being of two people.

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and African countries, including Nigeria have joined in the fight against the pandemic, and showcased the brotherhood of China and Africa in weal and woe.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Nigeria relations and am ready to join efforts with you to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“To promote the traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation in all fields under the Belt and Road Initiative and within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

“So as to bring benefits to the countries and two people, and make positive contribution to a closer China-Africa community with a shared future.

“I wish the Federal Republic of Nigeria prosperity and its people happiness. I wish the friendship between China and Nigeria last forever.”

Similarly, Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Affairs Minister of China, in a letter to his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, said he was ready to partner with him to elevate the China-Nigeria relations.

Part of his letter reads: “On the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I will like to extend to your Excellency the warmest congratulations and best wishes, over the past 50 years, China-Nigeria relations have enjoyed sound and stable development, the cooperation in various areas has yielded fruitful results.

“China and Nigeria have kept close coordination and cooperation in international affairs, and worked in solidarity and supported each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not long ago, I paid a successful visit to Nigeria and reached broad consensus with your Excellency on issues including the development of bilateral relations.

“I am ready to join hands with you to elevate the China-Nigeria strategic partnership to a new level.

“I wish your Excellency good health and every success.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria-China entered into a diplomatic, bilateral relations on February 10, 1971.