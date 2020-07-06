The Nigeria High Commission in Canada says it is set to evacuate Nigerian citizens stranded in that country due to the COVID-19 back home.

The mission in Ottawa, Canada said this in a statement on Monday.

It said Portuguese airline and Euro Atlantic Airways have been chosen for the evacuation.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that about 300 stranded Nigerians had earlier signified willingness to be evacuated home.

The first evacuation flight, earlier scheduled for May 14, was cancelled.

This was after Canadian authorities denied overflight and landing permits to Air Peace, the Nigerian carrier initially chosen for the operation.

The High Commission said Air Peace was denied the permits due to safety concerns as it was its first attempt to fly the route.

NAN also reports that the government had evacuated no fewer than 2,000 Nigerians from different parts of the world back home since countries imposed travel restrictions to check the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN.