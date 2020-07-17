The Mashi Local Government Area chapter of the All Progressives Congress in Katsina has accused the member representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State, Mansur Mashi, of wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead.

The party quoted the lawmaker, who is one of the representatives of Buhari’s Katsina State, as saying that the only way the country could make progress was for the President to go the way of former President Umaru Yar’Adua, who died in office.

Addressing a news conference on Friday, the Chairman of the APC in Mashi LGA, Armaya’u Doka, said the comment belittled the APC and members of his constituency in Katsina State.

Doka quoted the House of Representatives member as having said the only way Nigeria could progress was for Buhari to go the way of Yar’Adua.

He said: “The Honourable said Buhari had to leave the scene the way the late Yar’Adau did, so that his vice (Prof. Yemi), Osinbajo, would take over, and that such was the only way Nigeria could make progress.”

He further said the lawmaker likened the APC to a football team that had lost steam “and may not be able to win majority votes in the next general election.”

He also said Mashi, in an audio recording making the rounds in the state, described his constituents, who voted him into office, as ignorant and bunch of illiterates.

The chairman wondered why a lawmaker elected on APC platform should make such comments on Buhari, his constituency members and the party that brought him to office.

Doka added: “The audio of what the lawmaker said is out there for all to listen to.

“By the grace of God, APC will win in the 2023 general elections and the party will only continue to grow stronger.

“We call on the APC to call him to order and the National Assembly to suspend him for making such comments.

“If our call is not heeded, we, as members of his constituency, have the right to take necessary action that is within the ambit of the law.

“And when we begin to take action, nobody should come and beg or ask us to refrain from what we are doing, as we have allowed avenue for action to be taken against him.”

However, Mashi refused to comment when contacted.

He said he would reserve his comments since the matter was under investigation by the police.