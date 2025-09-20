Nigeria can now deliver 5,000 passports in five hours — Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that Nigeria can now deliver 4,000 to 5,000 passports in five hours for the first time in 62 years.

Tunji-Ojo spoke in a statement after inspecting the newly-built Nigeria Immigration Service Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre.

The centre is located at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja.

With the infrastructure, Tunji-Ojo said in the statement on Thursday that the Service could personalise over 1,000 passports in one hour, up from 250 to 300 passports daily.

The Minister said: “This morning, alongside the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap, I inspected the newly-built Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre at the NIS headquarters in Abuja.

“Together with journalists from various newsrooms, we toured the new facility with detailed explanations from technical partners who walked us through every unit.

“As the Minister of Interior, I make bold to say that the #RenewedHope of President

@officialABAT Tinubu (GCFR) has lived up to its promise of transparency and accountability, and with this new facility housing high-speed machines, Nigerians can be assured that our passport production capability has just gotten better.

“With these strategic infrastructural investment, which did not cost a kobo to the government, the NIS can now personalise over 1,000 passports in one hour.

“To put it into perspective, long before this development, the service can only record an average of 250-300 passports daily. But, today, under 5 work hours, the service can now deliver about 4500 to 5000 passports.

“As a major milestone, for the first time in 62 years of the service, this centralisation puts an end to the production of our passports at multiple centres across the world.

“It is equally important to note that this development will help us deliver passports faster to applicants and drastically cut down on waiting time in our bid to put an end to needless delays that once riddled the passport acquisition process.”

