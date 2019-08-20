The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Tuesday called for closer military cooperation between Nigeria and Bangladesh.

A statement by Commodore Suleiman Dahun, the Navy’s Director of Information, on Tuesday in Abuja, said Ibas made the call when he received Shameem Ahsan, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria in Abuja.

Ibas said that Nigeria valued its relationship with friendly countries like Bangladesh, noting that many Nigerian officers have trained in that country.

He informed Ahsan of the establishment of a Naval War College in Nigeria and the proposed International Maritime Conference to be hosted by the Nigerian Navy in 2020.

The naval chief therefore invited Bangladesh to consider sending their officers to the College, urging the Bangladeshi CNS to attend the Conference.

Ibas stressed the readiness of the Nigerian Armed Forces to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Bangladesh on military cooperation.

The CNS canvassed for more visits and information sharing between the two nations for mutual benefits.

He also stressed the need for international cooperation through avenues such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium for a common approach to containing maritime threats.

Ahsan noted the giant strides made by Bangladesh in peace keeping operations, agriculture and the garment industry.

He equally acknowledged that Nigeria and Bangladesh had a lot in common in areas of cooperation that was beneficial to the two countries.