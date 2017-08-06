06. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJuly 31, 20172min1

Related Articles

Sport

Gatlin: Bolt is an inspiration

Sport

Gatlin to critics: I’ve done my time

FeaturedFootballSport

Arsenal lift Community Shield

FeaturedFootballSport

Arsenal, Chelsea seek Community Shield glory

FootballSport

NNL: Gateway FC sacks coaches

FeaturedSport

Why I lost to Gatlin – Bolt

FeaturedFootballSport

Neymar-less PSG beat Amiens SC

Sport

Nigeria boxing legend, Hogan Jimoh, dies at 61

Hogan-Jimoh.jpg
According to a family source, the Ila, Asa Local Government Area, Kwara State born pugilist had retired to selling foodstuff (garri) in Ebute Ero. 
Another Nigeria boxing star of the 70s, Hogan “Atomic Bomb” Jimoh, is dead.
He was said to have died at a private hospital after he collapsed at his Ebute Ero, Lagos resident on Sunday night.
According to a family source, the Ila, Asa Local Government Area, Kwara State born pugilist had retired to selling foodstuff (garri) in Ebute Ero.
He was last seen in the sports circle on March 25, 2016 when his son, Hogan Jimoh Jnr, lost to Otto ‘Joe Boy’ Joseph in the first round of their six-round national lightweight challenge bout at the sixth edition of the GOtv Boxing night, which held at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.
His remains were buried at his uncompleted house in Magbon along the Badagry Expressway, Lagos on Monday.
Late Jimoh was born on December 29, 1955.
He had 36 professional fights with 30 wins, 24 via knockouts, and lost six through knockouts.
Between 1970 and 1980, he was the Nigerian Lightweight champion.
He later added the African title before winning the Commonwealth Lightweight title when he defeated Lennox Blackmoore on October 25, 1978, but lost to Langton Tinago on December 7, 1980.

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousFlood kills 23, destroys 12 houses in Gombe

nextKeystone Bank launches *533# Convenient Banking Platform

One comment

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: FG withdraws nomination of ‘corrupt’ ICPC board members

HEDA to Malami: Revoke FG’s Malabu’s OPL 245 licence, discontinue relationship with ENI/Shell

Arsenal lift Community Shield

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements