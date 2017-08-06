Nigeria boxing legend, Hogan Jimoh, dies at 61

Another Nigeria boxing star of the 70s, Hogan “Atomic Bomb” Jimoh, is dead.

He was said to have died at a private hospital after he collapsed at his Ebute Ero, Lagos resident on Sunday night.

According to a family source, the Ila, Asa Local Government Area, Kwara State born pugilist had retired to selling foodstuff (garri) in Ebute Ero.

He was last seen in the sports circle on March 25, 2016 when his son, Hogan Jimoh Jnr, lost to Otto ‘Joe Boy’ Joseph in the first round of their six-round national lightweight challenge bout at the sixth edition of the GOtv Boxing night, which held at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

His remains were buried at his uncompleted house in Magbon along the Badagry Expressway, Lagos on Monday.

Late Jimoh was born on December 29, 1955.

He had 36 professional fights with 30 wins, 24 via knockouts, and lost six through knockouts.

Between 1970 and 1980, he was the Nigerian Lightweight champion.

He later added the African title before winning the Commonwealth Lightweight title when he defeated Lennox Blackmoore on October 25, 1978, but lost to Langton Tinago on December 7, 1980.

Advertisements