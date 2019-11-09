Nigeria began its campaign for honours in the ongoing FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup in Kampala, Uganda with clear wins in the girls, boys, women and men’s categories.

In the girls’ category, Nigeria defeated Mali 9-2, in the boys it beat Uganda 21-7, while in the women’s it trounced Kenya 21-20 and the men won Mauritius 18-15.

In the results e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday after the first games by Frank Jituboh, Coordinator of 3×3 Basketball in Nigeria, the other match in the girls’ U-18 category saw Egypt defeat Kenya 17-2.

Others are: Kenya 5 vs Egypt 21 (men), Kenya 7 vs Mali 21 (men), Egypt 21 vs Bein 11 (women), Madagascar 21 vs Burundi7 (men) Uganda 21 vs Mauritius 5 (men).

The rest of the first games results are Mali 21 vs Egypt 8 (women), Madagascar 19 vs DRC 18, Uganda 21 vs Burundi 9, Uganda 16 vs Nigeria 15 (men).

