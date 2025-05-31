Nigeria beat Jamaica on penalties to win Unity Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday defeated Jamaica 5-4 on penalties to win the Unity Cup.

Moses Simona and Samuel Chukwueze scored in each half as both teams played a 2-2 stalemate to take the match to a penalty shootout.

The 2025 Unity Cup, which was held from May 27 to 31 at Brentford Community Stadium in London, and was a vibrant celebration of cultural heritage and football

The tournament featured four teams: Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago. It was organised to foster unity and pride among the African and Caribbean diasporas in London.

Also Read

This year’s edition was particularly poignant, as it marked the return of the tournament after its last occurrence in 2004, underscoring its importance in promoting cultural understanding and community cohesion.

Details later….

Post Views: 6