Nigeria at the brink – Senators, Reps

Emmanuel Leke

Christian federal lawmakers on Wednesday raised the alarm that considering what is going in the country right now, the country is at the brinks.

The lawmaker, under the aegis of Christian Legislators’ Fellowship, expressed dissatisfaction with the “worsened standard of living in the country”.

They ascribed the problem to total collapse of the core values of in governance.

To fashion a way out with the current problem in the country, the Christian Legislators’ Fellowship has invited President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to join them at a special national prayer session next week Thursday to seek divine solution to the nation’s problems.

Addressing journalists on the planned national prayer breakfast, the Chairman of the fellowship, Senator Barnabas Gemade, said the theme of this year programme is: “Reconciliation: God’s Power and the New Pathway to National Unity.”

Gemade explained that the programme is aimed at convening people of all faith, tribe and creed to appeal to God for righteousness and Godliness in leadership.

Germade said: “Since the past seven years, our political and socio-economic landscape has been characterized by threats, which have both regional and international implications.

“To Nigerians, those years could have seen our dear country emerge stronger from the shocks and effects of the global economic crisis.

“We have, however, weathered these storms.

“We are at present a reflection of a country at the brinks.

“The delivery of public values has ceased to be the essence of governance as our fellow countrymen can barely access basic social necessities.

“These challenges have shaken the very foundation of the Nigerian people’s faith in leadership.”

Gemade added that President Buhari would serve as the Special Guest of Honour at the prayer session, while Vice President Osinbajo will deliver the key note address.