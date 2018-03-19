Nigeria at brink of total collapse – APP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Action Peoples Party, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Monday stated that Nigeria is at the brink of total collapse under President Muhammadu-led All Progressives Congress administration.

Ugochinyere, who made this disclosure at the public presentation of the party, added that Buhari is comfortable wining and dining with alleged corrupt people.

According to him, President Buhari and the APC have exhibited a total lack of capacity and knowledge to protect the lives of Nigerians in basically every state of the federation.

He said: “We are now more divided as a country than even during the dark days of civil war.

“Our country is filled with rivers of blood flowing into the Atlantic Ocean, yet our government is not taking action.

“In just less than three months of 2018 alone, there have been mass loss of lives in 34 out of our of 36 states and not one person has been brought to book.

“From rampaging killer herdsmen to recent cases of violent killings, ritual murders, kidnapping cases, increase Boko Haram attacks, etc, more lives have been lost in Nigeria due to violence than in Syria, Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Afghanistan.

“That was not the wish of Nigerians when they queued to vote for a president in 2015.

Speaking on the acclaimed anti-corruption war of Buhari, the chairman said several aides of the President have been implicated in cases of looting the nation’s treasury.

In Ugochinyere’s words: “President Buhari comfortably wines and dines with alleged corrupt people.

“Several of his sides have been implicated in cases of looting of our treasury, avarice and worse form of corruption than have ever been heard in our country and the President by his body language and response to such cases has condoned and encouraged all of them without batting an eyelid to the agitation of Nigerians.

“Persons of questionable characters are now encouraged to join his APC party and in most cases their corruption cases or investigation dies in town.

“Today the Buhari-led APC government harbours the biggest number of those who contributed in destroying Nigeria and same government will claim to be fighting corruption.

“Even those who are suspended following indictments by a panel in a show that we believe was designed to conceal his involvement in the return and reinstatement of fugitive Abdulrasheed Maina demanded that a report be put on his table before close on that date.

“Nigerians are asking: what has happened to that report by the Head of Service?

“It is somewhere gathering dust while Maina has been allowed safe passage out of the country and escorted by his security aides.”