Nigeria at 65: Musawa pens heartfelt ode

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has composed a rousing Independence ode, offering the nation what she calls a “Word-Rhyming-Flower” as the country turns 65.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musawa’s poem, titled: “Remember, Remember the 1st of October,” was released on Wednesday.

The Minister’s ode blends history, faith, and hope into a lyrical tribute that recounts Nigeria’s journey from 1960 to the present.

Musawa wrote:

“Remember, remember, the last day of September.

It ushers the dawn of the 1st of October.

Independence Galore for each person, each member,

Nigeria is still populated with ginormous ember.

“O Nigeria is 65, we agree to guarantee,

The flag of the country, the flag of the free.”

The ode recalled the birth of the nation.

It also reflected on the civil war, corruption, and divisions that threatened its unity.

Musawa, however, insisted on resilience and renewal.

She wrote: “Of all the carnage, what we must not condone,

is the divide of religions and ethnicity scorn.

“For what is this nation, where will we be thrown,

if Nigeria divided and we each went alone?

“At this time, we are 65; Folks now we must atone!”

Musawa celebrated the country’s founding fathers, while calling for a fresh pursuit of liberty.

The poem read: “Even rebellion is an effort to set thee free.

We, protégé, must continue to give to thee,

In the path of those who doth walk for Ye.”

Musawa ended with a note of faith, love and hope for renewal.

“Whatever will happen we must look up to God,

He giveth and taketh with merely a nod!

“We must believe in this nation and love it unconditionally.

“Motherland, I gift you this Word-Rhyming-Flower, signed, sealed and delivered by Hanney Musawa.

“To every Nigerian… HAPPY INDEPENDENCE!”