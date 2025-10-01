Nigeria at 65: Adeleke harps on respect for rule of law

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has emphasised the need for adherence to the rule of law as Nigeria marks her 65th Independence anniversary.

This is contained in an Independence anniversary message by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for the governor, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

“We have made progress, but we can move faster and better.

“We have recorded a lot of progress, but we should continue to protect the foundation of our national existence, the Constitution, and its interpretation by a truly independent judiciary”, he said.

Adeleke commended the progress recorded so far by the country since its Independence.

He, however, emphasised the need to jealously guide and protect the foundation of national governance through full compliance with the constitution and respect for the rule of law.

The governor, who described democracy as rule-based, said it would progress faster and good governance would be better delivered when democratic structures are allowed to function without unlawful interference.

According to him, ensuring compliance with the rule of law, rather than the rule of thumb, is crucial.

“Judicial process must be respected, as it is the only legitimate vehicle to regulate relationships among players in the democratic space and among Nigerians at large.

“I task the political class to strive towards true federalism. Federating units must be strengthened within the context of more devolution of powers and resources.

“Nigeria must run truly as a federation where the tiers of government operate with clear regulations as provided by the constitution and moderated by the rule of law.

This will fast-track development at all levels of governance,” he said.

Adeleke also felicitated with President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians at large.