Nigeria at 62: Resilience essential for Nigeria of our dream – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Nigerians to exhibit the resilient spirit they are known for, to achieve the Nigeria of everyone’s dream.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Lagos State Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, gave the advice on Sunday at the Church Thanksgiving Service commemorating Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day Celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the thanksgiving service was held at Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, with the theme ”The Peace of Jerusalem” – Psalm 122:6.

According to Sanwo-Olu, as the country celebrates its 62nd Anniversary, it is an opportunity to reflect on the past, the present and the future Nigerians desired to see and bequeath to the next generation.

He said within the last 12 months, the county has experienced a lot of challenges, especially various forms and shades of insecurity as well as economic difficulties.

”However, regardless of all these challenges, by the grace of the Almighty God, we are still united as a nation and forging ahead, trusting in the power and grace of God.

”We must learn from our past and from the experiences of other developed countries if we want to create an even better future.

”We must utilise the great strength we have in our diversity and the unique resilience that is second nature to us to achieve the Nigeria of our dream,” he said.

The governor said that the government had not allowed the challenges and unexpected set back to derail it from fulfilling electoral promises.

He said that in addition to the modest achievements recorded, residents still had cause to look forward to greater things to come.

“This is when some of the ongoing landmark projects beginning from the last quarter of 2022 were completed”he said.

Sanwo-Olu listed some of the projects to include the Imota Rice Mill, Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge, the Blue and the Red lines, which would significantly transform the public transportation sector.

He said that the government prioritised improved security of lives and properties of the residents of Lagos State, as it was believed that true development could only be achieved in a stable, secured and peaceful environment.

”We will continue to deliver on our mandate for the dividends of democracy to be enjoyed by all.

”We will not relent in our commitment to implement policies and programmes that will ensure the growth, development and prosperity of our citizens as highlighted in our T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda for a greater Lagos.

“As the end of our administration’s first tenure is approaching, we are determined to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed.

“ Also, more impactful policies, programmes and projects would be implemented as a continuation of our mandate,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos, Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite said like Jerusalem, Nigeria must surely know peace, as it entered its 62nd year of gaining independence.

Adegbite said that Nigerians must come together and resolve to have peace, as God would expose anyone jeopardising the peace of the nation.

“Jerusalem is a place of peace created by God Himself and he directed that people go there to pray and worship him.

“So, if you pray for peace in Jerusalem, you are indirectly praying for peace in our country and Lagos is a mini Jerusalem, because there is no tribe of the country you cannot find in Lagos State.

“We should pray for peace in Lagos, because anything that affects Lagos affects Nigeria as a whole.

“The reason why we are moving forward in Lagos is because we believe in God, we believe in peace,” he said.

The CAN chairman said that all that Nigerians wanted were good governance, good education, good healthcare delivery, hence, would support anyone with credentials and evidences to provide such for them.

“We want abundance of things of God for everyone in Nigeria. Anyone with good intentions for Nigeria, God will support and Christians will support, as poverty does not know whether you are a Christian or Muslim,” he said.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said that the thanksgiving service was organised to thank God for the existing unity in Lagos State and the country at large.

Elegushi said that though Nigeria had problems, God never allowed those problems to overwhelm the country, hence, the need to thank Him.

“Many countries have gone into disarray, many have been killing each other; civil war has broken in many countries, but for our problem, God is still managing it for us.

“Our prayer is that every killings will cease, in the name of God. So let us continue talking to God, then pray for our country, most especially our leaders, please continue to pray for them,” Elegushi said.