Nigeria at 62: Lagos Assembly lists three national challenges, calls for solutions

As Nigeria marks its 62nd Independence anniversary, the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to urgently solve the challenge of growing poverty across the country.

The House also urged the National Assembly to look again at the calls by citizens of the country for fiscal federalism and devolution of power.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the plenary, noted that the country had enjoyed relative unity since independence.

He, however, lamented that the peace and unity in the country had, over time, been affected by different challenges.

“We call on the Federal Government to work on eradicating poverty, insecurity and do what would make the people live happily.

“I also want to urge the National Assembly to put more efforts on devolution of power and fiscal federalism so that Nigeria would be better than what it is right now,” Obasa said.

The House also observed a minute silence in honour of the founding fathers of the nation.

In a related development, the House read for the third time and passed the bill for a law to establish human organs and tissue harvesting and transplantation agency.