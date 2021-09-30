Nigeria at 61: NOA preaches hope, unity, progress

As Nigeria marks its 61st Independence anniversary, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians irrespective of their political, religious and socio-cultural affiliations to keep hope alive in the face of current national challenges and be united for the peace and progress of the nation.

Director-General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, made the appeal in an Independence Day message to Nigerians, noting that the current period in the life of the country calls for all to remain committed to the project of building the country.

Despite the challenges of today, he said Nigerians should be proud of the country’s history of freedom, rich diversity, resilience, productivity and abiding faith in the unity and progress of our nation.

“At 61, we should be proud of so many things as a people. This is the time to join hands and imbibe the positive virtues and attitudes that promote the Nigerian project,” he said.

Abari called on Nigerians to support governments at the federal, states and local levels to achieve the necessary milestones of development, especially in its effort to overcome the present security challenges in the land.

“It is only with ardent faith and hope that the citizens of any nation can peacefully navigate the challenges of nationhood and emerge stronger, united, more resilient and prosperous as a people.

“I therefore urge Nigerians to stay committed to our national motto which is ‘Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress’ as we together confront and conquer the challenges on our path to national greatness”.

While wishing Nigerians a happy 61st Independence anniversary celebrations, the NOA director-general urged them to continue to adhere strictly to COVID-19 preventive measures and remain security conscious at all times.