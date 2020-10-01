As Nigeria marks it 60th independence anniversary, the United States Government has congratulated Nigerians for their commitment to tackling corruption, strengthening democratic institutions and leveraging entrepreneurship.

The United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, congratulated Nigeria in a statement on Thursday on behalf of the US Government.

Pompeo said the United States and Nigeria shared important democratic values and a similar entrepreneurial spirit.

Pompeo said the US would continue to support Nigerians as they seek to collaborate with their neighbours to expand regional peace and security and counter violent extremists.

He said: “On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 60th anniversary of their independence.

“Our countries share important democratic values and a similar entrepreneurial spirit, and we congratulate the Nigerian people for your commitment to tackling corruption, strengthening democratic institutions, and leveraging Nigerian entrepreneurship to promote economic recovery.

“Even now, the people-to-people partnerships between our two nations are helping Nigeria combat the threat posed by COVID-19. Nigeria is an important leader in West Africa and across the entire continent.

“The United States will continue to support the Nigerian people as you seek to collaborate with your neighbors to expand regional peace and security and counter violent extremists.”

Pompeo also said the United States looked forward to continuing working with a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria and to making progress in support of their shared values in the coming year.