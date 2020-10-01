The Ondo State House of Assembly has expressed the need for Nigerians to continue to live in unity, peace and love, saying that there is much to gain from a united and indivisible nation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, stated this in a statement by Gbenga Omole, the spokesman for the House, on Thursday in Akure.

“There is strength in unity. In unity, we can confront the challenges facing us as a nation,” he said.

Oloyelogun, while urging Nigerian leaders to continue to lead the country well, solicited the support of the citizens for the nation to occupy its pride of place among the comity of nations.

The speaker expressed optimism of greater Nigeria, maintaining that its current challenges would make it stronger.

On the October 10 gubernatorial poll in the state, the speaker urged the people to come out en masse to exercise their franchise.

He commended Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for turning around the fortunes of the state, imploring the people of the state to continue to live in harmony for democracy dividends to thrive.

In his congratulatory message, Ade Adetimehin, state Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed delight that Nigeria had made tremendous progress, especially in the expansion of the economy and attainment of international recognition, notwithstanding its myriad of challenges.

Adetimehin, in a statement by Alex Kalejaiye, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, called on individuals’ contributions to strengthening democracy in country.

He appealed to governments at all levels to expand their frontiers in their engagement of different strata of the society in order to promote social harmony.

The APC chairman said that Akeredolu remained the best candidate for the coming gubernatorial poll, urging residents to vote en masse for the APC flag bearer, come October 10.

He argued that a renewal of the mandate for the governor would pave way for consolidation of development and the industrialisation efforts of the government to transform the state’s economy.

The party chieftain, who was hopeful that the state would hold a free and fair gubernatorial election, enjoined political actors in the state to put the wellbeing of others into consideration and play the game by the rules.