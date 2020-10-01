Federal Representative, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has urged Nigerians to make the celebration of Nigeria at 60 a driving force to uphold good values, reiterating her commitment to legislative representation through her core constituency agenda for emancipation of Oluyole Federal Constituency.

Akande-Sadipe said this in a statement by her Media Office on Thursday.

She described the non-prioritisation of History in the Nigerian educational curriculum as an injustice to the younger generation, who do not know much about Nigeria’s independence.

Akande Sadipe, who represents Oluyole Federal Constituency, said this through her Special Assistant on Media, Olamilekan Olusada, urging the Federal and State Governments to make History a compulsory subject in schools for pupils and students.

Speaking on her definition of October 1, Akande-Sadipe said the day denotes emancipation to her, reminiscing the sacrifices of her late mentor, Chief Anthony Enahoro, in the Western House of Assembly.

She said: “What October 1st means to me.

“It means Emancipation.

“In 1953, Anthony Enahoro, who I fondly call Baba Enahoro.

“My late mentor, initiated the self-government motion in the Western House of Assembly.

“This eventually led to Nigeria’s Independence on the 1st of October, 1960.

“Unfortunately, today, a lot of the young people in spite of the elaborate celebrations of the day, are not familiar with that name.

“An injustice as history is no longer a priority in Nigeria’s educational curriculum. A very sad travesty of justice.”

Decrying injustice in Nigeria, Akande-Sadipe said: “October 1st is an opportunity for we the citizens of the nation Nigeria, to ask ourselves the question. ARE WE TRULY EMANCIPATED? In my opinion the answer is NO.

“Today we are no longer Slaves to the Europeans, but we are slaves to the corruption that pervades all strata of our society.

“We are slaves to the ethnic differences that abounds in our nation.”

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora therefore called on Nigerians to have a deep thought on the state of the Nation and where they want the Nation to be.

Akande-Sadipe said: “I therefore call on my fellow Nigerians, that we should all use this day of celebration to assess, where our nation is and to decide, where we really want to take our nation.

“It’s truly up to us.

“I pray that we will be true to our selves and jointly work towards genuine emancipation of all, across the nation.

“Then shall we have a reason to celebrate real independence.”

Celebrating her constituency, Akande-Sadipe added: “To come closer home, today is a day to celebrate my people of Oluyole Federal Constituency for collaborating with me on the progress of our constituency, because out of progress can there be true emancipation.

“HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS – OLUYOLE.

“I pray that this independence day will bring forth hope, and actions to birth progress such that this time next year our situation will reflect an improvement over today.”