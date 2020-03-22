Nigeria asks BA, KLM passengers to report over exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases

Nigeria has asked passengers on two international flights that came into the country to report themselves to the authorities, having been exposed to confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The request was contained in a tweet by health authorities on Saturday after 10 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country.

While three cases surfaced in Abuja, Lagos had seven.

Most of the cases were said to be with travel history outside the country.

In this regard, the authorities said travellers on British Airways flight BA75 and KLM flight KLM 58, both of which arrived in Lagos on March 18, 2020 had been exposed to confirmed cases of COVID-19 and should therefore report for testing.

The Twitter message reads: “Travellers on Flights BA75 & KLM 587 which arrived in Lagos on Wednesday the 18th of March, 2020 have been exposed to confirmed #COVID19 cases.

“Call the #TollFree Line 08000CORONA if you were on the flight or have any related concerns.”