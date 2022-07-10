Nigeria arrive Egypt ahead 25th Men Handball Championship

The National Men Handball Team is in Egypt for the 25th Africa Men Senior Handball Championship.

The 25th edition of the African Men’s Handball Championship, which begins from today through July 19, 2022, will serve as the African qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship in Poland and Sweden.

The team made up of 16 players as well as officials left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Friday and landed hours later in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Coach Rafiu Salami said the Golden Arrows would ensure that they make Nigeria proud with the goal of getting a ticket for the world championship.

“The last time Nigeria qualified for the World Championship was in 1999 and I was a member of the team at the time,” Coach Rafiu said.

“This time around we want to make sure we do well enough to get the a ticket for the world championship in Poland next year and we will start with this championship.

The Handball Federation of Nigeria has given us everything they can with the level of sponsors that they got to make this trip possible and despite the odds, we will do our best in making Nigeria proud,” Coach Rafiu concluded.

Nigeria will play Tunisia on Monday in their first match of group C at 12:30pm Nigeria time while they play Cape Verde on Tuesday at 8pm.

Nigeria has participated in eleven editions of the Africa Men Handball Nations with their best outing recorded in the 1998 edition held in South Africa wherein they finished 4th after losing to Egypt 35-26.