Nigeria-Angola Summit set to promote investment, job creation 

The Nigeria-Angola Oil and Gas Summit scheduled for this November will promote trade, investment opportunity and create jobs for the teeming youths of both countries.

The Editor-In-Chief of the African Peace Magazine UK, Noah Ajare said this in a statement on Sunday.

The event, tagged the 2nd Edition of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit, would be taken place in Angola between November 30 and December 3 2023.

Ajare, stressed that the essence of the Summit is to promote trade, business and investment opportunity between both countries.

“We need to chart a new course in the energy sector for a clean energy transition aided by artificial intelligence,” he said.

According to him, the event seeks to promote further business corporation between Nigeria-Angola and other African countries as a follow up to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

He said: “We have been advancing the course of peace for more than 13 years now, and we have come to the conclusion that we need to do more than talking.

“We need to address the core trigger of conflict which includes inequality, poverty and a host of others.

“Therefore, providing business opportunities and job creation are vital to achieving peace in the long run.

“In the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, we need to do more to open up countries within the continent, to do more networking and business.

“Angola and Nigeria are two oil and gas giants in Africa so collaboration would go a long way in addressing the challenges faced by both countries”.

According to him, Angola is a major player in the global oil and gas industry and now well ahead of Nigeria.

Ajare said: “The event is an independent initiative in support of the AfCFTA drive to contribute to establishing regional value chains in Africa, enabling investment and job creation in the continent.

“The overall mandate of the AfCFTA is to create a single continental market with a population of about 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of approximately US$ 3.4 trillion.

“The African Peace Magazine UK, in conjunction with the government of Angola and other strategic partners is set to organise this summit.

“It will feature presentations, exhibitions, dinners, golf tournament and a host of others”.

He said the media outfit also organised a programme at the sideline of the 1st Interactive Diplomatic Forum of Business recently held at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, to create awareness for the forthcoming oil and gas summit in Angola.

“And we had a registration desk for those who might want to attend.

“Several people used the opportunity to register for the summit,” he said.

It would be recalled that at the event, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, gave Nigeria’s commitment to deepen the existing bilateral relations with Angola.

According to the minister, Nigeria and Angola share very important relationship, adding that both countries are members of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“Nigeria is very much keen to support Angola’s domestic and foreign aspirations and the country’s overall development, and we expect reciprocity in this regard. Indeed, the progress of one is the progress of all,” Idris said.

Also speaking at the event, the Ambassador of Angola to Nigeria, Jose Bamoquina Zau, said Nigeria and Angola have come a long way.

“We need to make it stronger. We need to do it together; we need to strengthen the economic ties between us to generate huge benefits for the two countries,” he said.

Similarly, former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, said the business partnership between the two countries would enhance the economic development of the African continent.

The forthcoming summit, on November 30th, will bring together high level top executives, CEOs, managers, investors, the business community, government agencies, exporters and importers from oil and gas sectors from across Africa and the world.

The Summit, which will be held at Intercontinental Hotel, Angola,will end on 3rd of December 2023, with the theme: “Balancing the Need for Smooth Energy Transition in Africa and the Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Energy Sector.”