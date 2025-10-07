Nigeria Anglican Communion rejects appointment of Archbishop of Canterbury

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has rejected the appointment of Bishop Sarah Mullally as the new Archbishop of Canterbury.

This position was contained in a statement issued by the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba.

The statement on Monday said: “The news of the appointment of Bishop Sarah Mullally on Friday, 3rd October, 2025, as the next Archbishop of Canterbury is devastating, one that ignores the current situation and challenges being faced by the Anglican Communion.

“It is a double jeopardy; first, in its insensitivity to the conviction of the majority of Anglicans who are unable to embrace female headship in the episcopate, and second, more disturbing that Bishop Sarah Mullally is a strong supporter of same-sex marriage as evidenced in her speech in 2023, after a vote to approve the blessings of homosexuals when she described the result as a “moment of hope for the Church.

“It remains to be seen how the same person hopes to mend the already torn fabric of the Anglican Communion by the contentious same-sex marriage, which has caused an enormous crisis across the entire Anglican Communion for over two decades.”

Ndukuba also said that the election of Mullally was a further “confirmation that the global Anglican world could no longer accept the leadership of the Church of England and that of the Archbishop of Canterbury”.

He added: “On our part, as a member of the GAFCON family, the Church of Nigeria affirms the GAFCON position unreservedly, and reaffirms our earlier stance to uphold the authority of the Scriptures, our historic creeds, evangelism, and holy Christian living, irrespective of the ongoing revisionist agenda, believing our Lord Jesus Christ has built His church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it (Matthew 16:18).

“We encourage all faithful brothers and sisters in the Church of England who have consistently rejected the aberration called same-sex marriage and other ungodly teachings, by contending for the faith that was once delivered to the saints (Jude 1:3).”