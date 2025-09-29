Nigeria @65: FG declares Wednesday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday as a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on Monday in Abuja, on behalf of the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria celebrates its independence annually on October 1.

Tunji-Ojo, while congratulating Nigerians on the historic celebration, enjoined citizens to continue to uphold the patriotic spirit, unity and resilience that has sustained the nation since its independence in 1960.

He urged Nigerians to further keep faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which was anchored on national rebirth, economic transformation and collective prosperity.

The Minister expressed confidence that, with the cooperation of all Nigerians, the country will continue to grow stronger in peace, progress, and development.

He wished Nigerians a happy and memorable 2025 Independence Day celebration.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Federal Government is planning a low-key celebration.

Idris made this known at the Pre-Independence World Press Conference on Monday in Abuja.

“The theme of the celebration is ‘All Hands on Deck’ Activities will be low-key.

“We started with the Jummat Prayers on Friday and the Thanksgiving Service on Sunday.

“The National Value Charter, as championed by the National Orientation Agency, will also be unveiled.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the National Value Charter, championed by NOA, is a framework for cultivating national pride and fostering responsible citizenship by outlining both the government’s commitment and citizens’ obligations.