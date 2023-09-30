Nigeria @ 63: Okei-Odumakin calls for reflection, dedicates day to Mohbad

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Centre For Change, said Nigeria’s Independence Day anniversary is filled with reflections as it dedicates itself to the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad and the oppressed he represents everywhere.

Okei-Odumakin made the remark in a special statement titled: “October 1, A Cascade of Negatives with a Silver Lining of Positives”, to commemorate the 63rd Independence Day anniversary, Saturday in Lagos.

The 27-year-old Mohbad died on September 12, and his death has roused several allegations of attacks between the owner of his former record label, Marlian Music, Naira Marley, amid demands for justice.

According to Okei-Odumakin, following the torrent of negative occurrences since the beginning of the year, there is however, the silver lining of positives.

“This independence anniversary has dedicated itself to Mohbad and the oppressed he represents everywhere.

“See how the world stands with him and us. This is the silver lining.

Also Read:

“True patriots in Nigeria and everywhere. It is a time to stand with the world too and not a time to fall.

“Let us have an independence day filled with reflections,” She said.

Okei-Odumakin, however, charged the Nigeria Police and other security operatives to do diligent work in their investigations so as to get justice for the deceased entertainer, his family and the country as a whole.

“I do not doubt that Nigeria will rise again to the consternation of all the forces holding her down. All the forces soaked in cynicism.”