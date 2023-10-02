Nigeria @63: Muslim Congress calls for attitudinal change for national development

The Muslim Congress (TMC) has advocated for a change of attitude by Nigerians to government policies towards building a better country.

Grand Mufti, Conference of Islamic Organisation(CIO), Lagos State, Sheikh Dhikrullah Shafi’l , made the call at the Annual State Lecture organised by the group in commemoration of Nigeria’s 63 Independence Anniversary held Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Shafi’l, who was the guest lecturer at the occasion, said it was imperative for the citizens to have a rethink and change of mind in moving the country forward.

He said that if the country must be great again, as it was laid down by the forefathers, all hands must be on deck and the citizens must shun all forms of criminality.

He, therefore, called on individuals to support the government at all levels to reform the health, education, security and other sectors for the betterment of the country.

“We need collective efforts to make our country great again and we need to change our behaviours towards each other while we must also do away with ethnicity bigotry.

“Government can not do it alone, let everybody rise up to his or her responsibility because if we fail to do the needful, surely, we will all be affected.

READ ALSO:

Tribunal upholds election of Gov. Fintiri, dismisses SDP’s petition

Troops clear recover fresh, old corpses in IPOB’s camps

Three commuter buses, four motorcycles, others burnt in attack by armed men in Ebonyi

“So, it behoves on us as Alfas, Imams, Missioners and Pastors to preach peace always so that there will be unity among us and rather than fighting ourselves, we should allow God’s intervention in whatever we are doing,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Alhaji Abdulwasi’l Bangbala, National Amir of TMC, said that the event was designed to reflect on the journey of nationhood and to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the organisation.

Bangbala, who was represented by the Ondo state Coordinator of the TMC, Alhaji Abdulwasiu Aliu, said time had come for Nigerians to continue working hard towards building a formidable nation.

Bangbala said that since Nigeria joined the league of independent countries in 1960 and became the largest sovereign black power on earth, “the country has had its own share of socio-economic and political struggles.”

“Indeed, the world awaits the greatness of Nigeria and it is only by our collective efforts that we can rise above all odds and take our rightful place in history,” he said.

He reiterated the association’s commitment to shaping lives across the country through its unwavering dedication to the principle of Islam.

“TMC has been actively involved in various social and welfare programs, primarily aimed at uplifting the less privileged and has consistently strived to uplift our community.

“We have also been instrumental to promotion of social justice, interfaith dialogue and community development, thereby contributing to the greater good of our society as a whole,” he said.

He assured that TMC would continue to amplify its efforts, maximise its outreach and contribute towards a more inclusive and harmonious society.